What is this?

Germans like structure. And in Germany it has been the norm for decades that a car gets a facelift after 4 years. This Q8 e-tron is simply the facelift of the e-tron, although we do the Q8 e-tron a bit of dishonor. This is a much more mature EV product in all areas with more range, better driving behavior and Audi’s flawless finish.

Wait, Q8?

Yep. Just like Mercedes and BMW, Audi is also in some trouble with the naming of its electric range. Because although “e-tron” is used to indicate that it is an EV, there is of course also the original e-tron. So it is undergoing a name change to make things a bit clearer.

Even worse, in the future, every electric Audi model will receive an even number (A4, A6, Q6, etc.), while models with combustion engines will receive an odd number. Welcome to the wonderful world of marketing.

Better streamlining… we think

What is more important to know is that the Q8 name will ensure that you do not buy the wrong e-tron. Because this Q8 e-tron takes a leap in leaps and bounds compared to the pre-facelift copy. Not that you would see this at first glance, because visually the update remains modest. The grille (which an EV does not need) is painted a bit thicker and there are some new colors and rims. That’s about it.

Or not entirely, because Audi is proud that the Q8 e-tron now also has a more aerodynamic body. Well, in actual figures this concerns a drag coefficient that is reduced from 0.28 Cd to 0.27 Cd (0.26 Cd to 0.24 Cd for the Sportback). However, our degree in aeronautics is no longer recent enough to know that this can really make a dent in efficiency for a hefty 2.5 ton SUV. Anyway, all the little ones help.

On the nail!

Although, in the case of the drivetrain, a “big one” was needed. Audi has therefore listened to the criticism it received regarding the original e-tron. The small 64 kWh battery from the entry-level model is therefore sent to the eternal hunting grounds, and from now on the 50 quattro has a battery of a more generous 89 kWh (net). This means that you can finally travel more than 300 kilometers on one charge with the basic model. It’s almost 2024, after all.

Do you go for the 55 quattro – as was the case with our test sample. The battery then grows to a substantial 106 kWh (net). As a result, you are suddenly talking (on paper) about a range of 582 km. However, we achieved an average consumption of 21.2 kWh, which means we can travel 500 kilometers with the Q8 e-tron Advanced 55 quattro. To give you an idea, four years ago we barely managed 355 kilometers with the e-tron 55 quattro. In short, an advantage through technology!

Better balance

The battery is not the only novelty under the bodywork. The asynchronous motor on the rear axle was adapted for the new Q8 e-tron. Instead of twelve coils, there are now fourteen coils that create the electromagnetic field. This gives you a stronger magnetic field with an equivalent electricity supply. In human language? More torque and more efficiency. However, you will not immediately see this in bare figures, because Audi is still talking about a system power of 408 hp and 664 Nm for the 55 quattro. More than enough of course, as evidenced by the sprint to 100 in 5.6 seconds.

What you do notice is that Audi has several years of additional EV experience behind it. The total experience is a lot more successful in this Q8 e-tron. Although still a big friendly giant, he knows how to hide his weight better and he feels a lot more sprightly. Are you also looking for one of the most comfortable driving experiences in EV land? Then you’re not wrong here either. A BMW iX might do just that little bit better… but do you want to be seen in it?

Hidden defects

In short, the Q8 e-tron shows what you get when you combine Audi’s flawless finish with modern EV technology. It is therefore a shame that Audi cannot hide the fact that this Q8 e-tron is on a somewhat outdated chassis. What do we mean by that? Charging is still at 11 kW AC and 168 kW DC. At a time when 22 kW AC and +250 kW DC are becoming the norm for premium EVs, that is somewhat underpowered. This will probably make you curse on longer rides.

Not least because Audi also immediately asks the top price for the Q8 e-tron. You have to spend at least 79,480 euros for the basic copy and our test version – after options – clocked in at 112,740 euros. Okay, a BMW iX or Mercedes EQE SUV won’t cost you less, but those prices are actually completely out of line. For that money you also have the technically more advanced Tesla Model

Conclusion

Two extra letters, that’s all you need to make us forget the original e-tron. This Q8 e-tron has become a better product in all areas, without compromising Audi’s flawless finish. Yes, the competition is fierce these days but if you come from a large luxury SUV with diesel or petrol power, this is the most effortless step you will ever take.