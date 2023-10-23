In luxury land there are only three names that really matter: Mercedes, BMW and Audi. The former has had the S-Class in its catalog for many years and its latest generation, launched in 2020, quickly emerged as the ultimate limo. BMW’s 7 Series, however, is even newer than that, because it showed its controversial face for the first time in 2022. Then it turned out to play the sportier card again, although the Siebener combines this more than ever with buttery-soft luxury… So where does the Audi A8 still in that picture?

Anti-7 Reeks

Simple: the Audi A8 is the luxury sedan par excellence for those who don’t like the new BMW 7 Series. Where the latter, for example, has a taste-sensitive snout, to say the least, the Audi takes a countless more subtle approach. From a distance you actually have to do your best to distinguish it from an A6 and that just seems to be conscious, because Audi did not change anything with the facelift of the A8 in 2021. On the contrary: for the first time in its career, the top model became available with an S-Line package that made the bumpers look even more like those of an A6, and a Black Appearance Pack that hid all the chrome under a layer of black paint… It’s a matter of staying completely under the radar.

In other words, the Audi A8 is the luxury sedan for the modest person, and you also notice this in the cabin. You won’t find any of the screen splendor of the S-Class there, nor of the LED games of the Siebener. What the A8 excels in, on the other hand, is – and now you have to listen carefully, BMW and Mercedes – build quality. Everything about this interior seems built to last, from the massive door handles to the adjustable armrests that remain undisturbedly sturdy regardless of their position. So if that is your idea of ​​luxury, then you will probably realize that its infotainment system with two stacked touchscreens in 2023 no longer exactly matches the slogan ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’.

Up to 50 kilometers electrically

To give Audi a chance to succeed in this area, we went out with the most progressive engine in the range: the A8 60 TFSI e. That alphanumeric cluster bomb wants to make it clear to you that this is a plug-in hybrid, which links the 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that we know from many other products from the VW group to an electric motor in the transmission. If the two work together optimally, this A8 pumps 462 hp and 700 Nm of torque to its four wheels – because Audi, so ‘quattro’. That’s enough to catapult this 2.3-ton sled to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Ideally, the petrol engine and the electric motor do not work together, because a plug-in hybrid should also be able to drive a considerable distance electrically. To this end, the Germans have been installing a 17.9 kWh battery under the trunk floor since the facelift, of which you can also use 14.4 kWh effectively. On a good day you can drive 50 kilometers electrically, which also contradicts the whole ‘Vorsprung’ story, knowing that a Mercedes S plug-in nowadays achieves more than double that. You also have to be quite gentle with the accelerator if you want to avoid the V6 being revved up, because with 136 hp the electric motor itself only has enough power to get the A8 up to cruising speed.

Flawless enough?

Well, an A8 is simply made to drive softly and it is more than happy to give you a helping hand to achieve that. For example, the accelerator pedal gives a small vibration when the car has found the optimal point based on navigation data to start swerving for a bend or intersection. The same happens with the brake pedal because sometimes the adaptive brake regeneration prefers to do its thing rather than you wasting energy on the mechanical brakes. The best thing, however, is that the Audi simply lets you know such things in a subtle way, and never intervenes itself. This means that the driving experience remains predictable, and you as a driver can simply do your work smoothly.

Comfort seems to have been the key word in the development of this Audi, and it is not only the drivetrain that contributes to this. You can also get the A8 as an extended ‘L’, which then has two relaxing seats in the back with everything from a massage function to even a heated footrest. Our ‘L’-less A8 stuck with the standard wheelbase and a control panel for the climate control in the central armrest of the rear seat, but regardless of the version you can count on a comfortable ride. Every A8 has active air suspension that predicts bumps in the road based on a camera in the nose, and the result is virtually flawless damping.

Relative price package

However flawless that damping may be; the Mercedes S-Class feeling where you seem to float over the crowds, as it were, doesn’t quite match that. So is an A8 the sportier choice among luxury sedans? No, he isn’t either. While the quattro all-wheel drive sticks firmly to the tarmac in the bends, the distant steering feeling leaves you completely cold. In fact, every now and then you get the feeling that you are abusing the car when you drag an A8 through a set of bends and take it from us: a new BMW 7 Series does not give you that feeling. So what is this Audi best at?

Well, this may not really apply in this segment, but the A8 is the cheaper of the trio. For example, the Audi starts at a base price of 98,849.99 euros and you get the 60 TFSI e-plug-in hybrid from 117,559.99 euros. That is almost 5,000 euros less than you pay at BMW for a 750e xDrive and more than 10,000 euros less than what Mercedes asks for an S 450 e. The latter may be a bit better equipped, but the basic Audi is also quite livable. For example, count on heated, electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, keyless entry and go and four-zone climate control. Only the lack of standard smartphone connectivity or adaptive cruise control makes you notice that the Audi is lagging behind by a few years.

Conclusion

In a sense, the Audi A8 is neither butter nor fish, but that does not necessarily mean that the car is irrelevant. Some people don’t like butter – it suits the S-Class – nor fish – sorry, but the snout of the new 7 Series, anyone? – but just settle for a good plate of mashed potatoes with VW sausage. Leave it alone for this A8: no one turns their nose up at it and no one ever calls it their favorite, but it is devilishly good at what it does… Without having to walk about.

Motor

3.0 V6 turbobenzine + electric motor

Transmission

8-trapezoidal machine

Basic model price

€ 117 559.99

Average test consumption

4.40 L/100km