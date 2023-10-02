If you find yourself in the situation of holding a driving license whose validity has expired 5 years ago, in this article we provide you with the information necessary to renew it.

In general, failure to renew a document such as a driving license when it expires entails different consequences depending on the time we allow to pass before deciding to renew it.

It can also happen that you forget to renew your license when it expires, a very rare scenario for those who drive regularly.

Also because driving with an expired license involves severe financial penalties (from 155 to 624 Euros) and the obligation to renew the document, in addition to the serious consequences in the event of an accident, given that the majority of car policies do not compensate for damage caused by drivers with expired licenses.

Let us now briefly review the various procedures for renewing the driving licence, based on the time elapsed since expiry, and then focus on the specific case in question of the driving license which has expired more than five years ago.

License expired less than 3 years ago

No particular difference compared to renewing the license upon expiry:

it will be necessary to undergo a medical examination for psycho-physical suitability and pay the related costs.

License expired more than 3 years ago and less than 5 years ago

In this specific case, differences arise as the time that has passed since the license expired is considered significant.

It is up to the interested party to demonstrate that they still possess the requirements such as the retained ability to drive vehicles and knowledge of the rules that regulate their driving, combined with the medical examination which ensures that they still possess the required physical and mental fitness. .

However, it may also be requested license review which may consist of one or more obligations:

medical tests in-depth examination by the local medical commission redo the practical driving test redo the driving theory test

License expired more than 5 years ago, new driving experience

So here we are with the case of a driving license that has expired more than five years ago.

For this case we find ourselves in the presence of a recent innovation introduced with the Legislative Decree of 16 June 2022 n.68article 7.

In article 7 of this Decree within the “Urgent provisions regarding road safety and traffic and motorway infrastructure” amendments are introduced to article 126 of the Highway Code regarding the case of a driving license that has expired more than five years ago.

In particular, the so-called driving experiment as a new practical exam to renew a driving license that has expired more than 5 years ago. The application to undergo the driving test must be submitted to the Civil Motorization Offices (UMC).

In summary in the case of

“… a driving license has expired for more than five years, confirmation of its validity is also subject to the positive outcome of a driving test aimed at proving the holder’s continued technical suitability to drive.“

It is therefore established that the holder of a driving license which has expired for more than five years can apply to be subjected to a driving experiment to demonstrate that you still possess the technical knowledge necessary for driving, after issuing the necessary medical certification.

License expired more than 5 years ago, what does the driving test consist of?

Also in Decree no. 68 the following is established:

…. The driving experiment consists in the execution of at least one of the maneuvers and at least three of the driving behaviors in traffic required for the test to verify the skills and behaviors for obtaining the license of the same category as the one held.

that is, it is clarified that the driving experiment is a practical test, which requires that the holder of the expired license will have to engage in maneuvers and driving behaviors equal to those envisaged in the practical exam of the license to be renewed.

Furthermore, it must be said that the test will be calibrated based on the type of expired license held by the holder.

In case of positive outcome of the driving test the license is renewed, with the same method and deadline foreseen by a normal renewal procedure.

License expired more than 5 years ago, what happens in case of a negative driving test

In the case of if the outcome of the driving test is negative, the driving license will be revoked starting from the day of the test. In order to obtain a valid driving licence, it will be necessary to completely redo the process required for those requesting the issuance of a driving licence.

It is important to note that if you request to undergo the driving test at the UMC and do not show up for the test, your license will be suspended from the following day on which the test was scheduled.

License expired more than 5 years ago, driving experience in the case of multiple category licenses

In the case of a license with multiple categories, the driving test to which you will be subjected will take place according to the methods indicated in the table below:

LICENSE – CATEGORIES POSSESSED

DRIVING EXPERIMENT MODE

CE and DE one of these categories C (or C1) and DE category DE CE and D (or D1) category CE C1 (or C1E) and D category D C and D1 (or D1E) category C C and D one of these categories C1E and D1E one of these categories C1E and D1 category C1E C1 and D1E category D1E B (or BE) and one of these C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, DE for the category held other than category B (or BE ) A (or A1 or A2) and B (or BE) one of these categories A (or A1 or A2) and B1 one of these categories AM and A (or A1 or A2) category A (or A1 or A2) AM and B (or B1 or BE) category B (or B1 or BE)

