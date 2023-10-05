And you thought driving is expensive in the Netherlands, but they can do it in Singapore too!

You can safely call Singapore the Monaco of Asia. And although there is also a good concentration of wealthy people living in Hong Kong, for example, Singapore is a hotspot for expats with deep pockets. In the dwarf state you are only really a boss if you have a car. And that could just be a cheap Toyota.

Driving in Singapore

Having a car makes you the perfect person in Singapore. The government would prefer to see as few cars as possible on the roads and would like to cram the millions of residents into public transport. That is not a punishment at all. Public transport is excellently organized in Asian metropolises such as Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai. Maybe they could send Prorail on an internship…

Back to car ownership in Singapore. The government makes car ownership very expensive for residents of the country. Unless you are loaded, having a car is unaffordable for many people. You can’t just buy a car. First you have to apply for a permit and once approved you can shop for a four-wheeler.

100,000 euros for a permit

A permit currently costs approximately 100,000 euros, as reported by The Guardian, among others. With this permit you can own a car in the country for 10 years. So it amounts to 10,000 euros per year. No other country in the world has such a bizarre system, making Singapore the most expensive country in the world to own a car.

Although Singapore is chock full of rich people, there are also plenty of ‘ordinary’ people in the country. The average annual salary is 84,000 euros. In short, buying a car is currently unaffordable for a very large group.

Car prices Singapore

The government has not attached a strict price to the permit. The price is based on how many cars there are in the country. If there are fewer cars, there will be more room for permits. And then the price for a permit drops. It is therefore possible that your neighbor paid 20,000 euros a few years ago for a permit for the next 10 years.

The permit, known as the certificate of entitlement system (COE), is not enough. Cars are also quite expensive in the country. A Tesla Model 3 or a Toyota Camry is many tens of thousands of euros more expensive compared to the Netherlands. The more luxurious or exotic the car, the higher the price. An Audi A8 costs the equivalent of 300,000 euros, which is bizarre of course.

