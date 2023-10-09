Among the happy surprises of this 2023, a place of honor goes to Dredgea fishing adventure with Lovcraftian themes that satisfied critics and the public.

In a recent interview with Game Developer at PAX Australia, the producer Nadia Thorne and the 3D artist Mikey Bastiaens they confirmed that the game has sold over one million copies.

And the result achieved went far beyond the development team’s expectations Black Salt Games: “We were hoping to sell maybe 100,000 copies in the first year. It would have been fantastic. It was a maximum estimate when we were setting our expectations. We smashed those goals,” says Thorne.

At the time, selling a million copies in a year seemed like a “crazy” goal. When Dredge launched, he sold over 100,000 units in the first 24 hours. Bastiaens revealed: “We had our launch party on a boat,” Bastiaens says, “and we were refreshing the (sales page) going ‘oh my God, oh my God’.”

We also remember that a few days ago the new paid DLC was announced, The Pale Reach, which will be released on November 16th and will introduce a new frozen biome with 11 fish and crabs with new aberrations. As for instead The Iron Rigthe release is scheduled for 2024.