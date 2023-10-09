Black Salt Games, the development studio that gave birth to last March Dredgeannounced that sales of his acclaimed video game fishing with horror elements have exceeded one million copies.

During an interview given to the notebooks of Game Developerproducer Nadia Thorne and 3D artist Mikey Bastiaens said sales of Dredge they exceeded all our wildest expectations of the small independent New Zealand studio. “We were hoping to sell 100,000 copies in the first year,” Thorne said. “It would have been fantastic. That was our highest estimate.” The two then made it known that that figure was reached in just twenty-four hours from launch, leaving everyone in the studio speechless.

Now the developers are completing work on the first Dredge expansion, The Pale Reachwhich will debut on PC and consoles on November 16th.

