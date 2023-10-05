Team17 e Black Salt Games they announced The Pale ReachDLC coming soon on Dredge, the single-player fishing adventure with a sinister current. It will be available from November 16th onPS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Steam e GOG, and will cost 5.99 euros. For the occasion, the announcement trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

As written in the text accompanying the video, “in The Pale Reach, you will have to navigate the treacherous frozen wastes to discover a mystery frozen beneath the ice. Retrace the steps of the last crew that preceded you and discover a story of bitter betrayal. Find some familiar faces and develop new equipment to navigate the area and profit from its inhabitants.”

After three free updates earlier this year, DREDGE: The Pale Reach will be the first paid expansion of the game and will introduce players to a brand new biome which will require additional equipment capable of tackling its treacherous, icy expanse. Players will have to explore the icy depths and cross crystalline canyons to follow the trail of a doomed expedition lost in time, hunting for 11 new species of fish and crabs and their counterparts aberrate.

Below is the announcement trailer.