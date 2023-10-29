We have news about this premiere for Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing will arrive on the hybrid console this November 3, 2023 and has been baptized as the Mario Kart of DreamWorks.

Its price is €39.99, although for now we do not have videos. What we do know is its download size: 4,6 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

Remember that DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing will include characters from popular movies such as “Shrek”, “Kung-Fu Panda”, “How to Train Your Dragon”, “Megamind” and “The Bad Guys”, with a total of 20 playable characters. The races will take place on tracks based on locations from these films. The game will offer an interesting magic switch mechanism to discover hidden shortcuts and will feature Trolls who give us power-ups and “special surprises” in this Mario Kart.

Each character will have their own customizable kart with cosmetics and upgrades. Additionally, support is planned for online multiplayer for up to eight players and split-screen multiplayer for four players.

And these are the first images, in the absence of a trailer:

