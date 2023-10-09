The DreamWorks Animation studio will reduce staff to reduce costs as it has great economic challenges ahead.

DreamWorks Animation has made the decision to eliminate approximately 70 positions in an effort to reduce costs amid economic challenges. This has affected several departments of the company, including corporate functions, functions, television and technology, as confirmed by a company spokesperson.

This news comes just before the highly anticipated release of the third film in the hit Trolls franchise, titled Trolls Band Together, scheduled for November 17. Despite recent personnel adjustments, the film features the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, who reprise their roles in the franchise. Additionally, it is notable that the film features NSYNC’s first new song in more than two decades, which has generated excitement among fans.

Recent successes and challenges for the film studio.

Earlier this year, DreamWorks Animation released the film Ruby, Adventures of a Teenage Kraken, which, unfortunately, was an absolute failure at the box office, grossing a total of $44.7 million worldwide. Taking into account that it cost about 70 million, the result is that it did not even cover costs.

However, the studio had previous success with the film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish the year before, which grossed an impressive $481 million worldwide and received acclaim, including an Oscar nomination for best animation film. So it will be interesting to see how Trolls 3 does, as it may determine the future of the film studio.

Tolls 3

In the field of television, DreamWorks Animation has been producing content, such as the series Gabby’s Dollhouse, which is available on the streaming platform Netflix.

This cost-cutting move may indicate the current challenges facing the animation and entertainment industry. Since they are shedding more and more personnel, they subcontract in other countries or they may even add more Artificial Intelligence.