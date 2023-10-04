loading…

The dramatic moment when a Russian Su-30 fighter jet fell from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo/via The War Zone

MOSCOW – A video recording leaked to the public reveals the dramatic moment of the Su-33 fighter jet Russia sank in the Mediterranean Sea after falling from the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov.

This accident actually occurred in 2016, but the video of the incident only emerged on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Quoting The War Zone report, Wednesday (4/10/2023), the leaked video footage was taken from a handheld device on board the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.

It is not yet clear who took the picture and who leaked the footage. But the video footage was quickly shared by military-focused social media accounts.

The footage shows the Su-33 still floating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea after the crash before finally sinking.

The huge fighter plane’s twin vertical tail fins can be seen protruding from the water as the ship passes by. Above was a rescue helicopter moving to get the pilot out of the water.

Thick black smoke could also be seen rising from the remaining parts of the plane that were bobbing on the surface of the water.

Russian Su-33 fighter jet chilling in the waters of Mediterranean Sea back in 2016. The Sukhoi Su-33 (NATO reporting name Flanker-D) crashed after trying to land on Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov operating off the coast of Syria. The pilot was saved. pic.twitter.com/YLNcp7ceR6 — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 2, 2023

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that at that time the fighter jet fell into the sea after returning from a mission to the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov.