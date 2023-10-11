New details of the problems that the production of Aquaman 2 presented are revealed

As we know, Amber Heard come back as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, a new report has revealed that Heard almost missed out on appearing in the DC Universe movie.

Controversy on the set of Aquaman 2

Variety was the medium in charge of sharing the report, revealing the notes presented in the defamation trial of the case Johnny Depp-Amber Heard about Aquaman 2. The information says that Heard was told that she should not return for the sequel to Aquamansince they feel that there is a lack of chemistry between her and Jason Momoa. Now, the studio would not have carried out the dismissal because Heard’s partner at the time, Elon Muskcontacted his legal team to write a letter addressed to Warner Bros.and that the studio takes into account the consequences it would face if Heard is fired.

The report also confirms that at least two of the scenes Heard filmed have been removed from the final cut of Aquaman 2. One would be one action sequence with Mera fighting Black Mantawhile the other is a love scene with Aquaman.

On the other hand, the media shared information that talks about confrontations between Heard and Momoait is included, conflicts between the controversial actress and the film’s director, James Wan. It is said that Momoa was allegedly drunk on the set of Aquaman 2, this comes from Heard’s sessions with his therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes. The actress would have had a bad time filming, commenting that Momoa dressed like Johnny Depp on set and he wanted her to be fired. A spokesperson for the studio pointed out that all this was false: “Jason Momoa behaved in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.”

Regarding the director of the film, the notes from the therapy session state that he raised his voice at Heard. As with the allegations against Momoa, the DC spokesperson defended Wan, saying: “James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set.” ; “The ‘Aquaman’ movies were no exception.”

The controversies related to Aquaman 2 do not end, only time will tell if they will negatively affect the film when it is released on December 22.