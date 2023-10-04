Wingeon Game Studios, an independent studio based in Brazil, has announced its first project, Drakantos. This title is a free-to-play action MMORPG that will be released for PC. Drakantos takes place in Derid, a fantasy world that is presented to players through cinematics voiced by real actors and a pixel art visual style. Players will be able to venture out alone or join groups on various missions, with a pool of over 20 unique heroes.

Throughout their journey, players will explore hundreds of meticulously crafted dungeons, each with its own set of enemies, bosses, traps, and objectives. Additionally, the game will feature special events that will add unexpected twists, ensuring that each match is a unique experience.

Drakantos also offers a wide variety of collectible items, including exclusive icons, titles, skins, emotes, items, and pets. The game incorporates features such as customizable housing, adaptable skills, a guild or clan system, and a market. For those who love competition, Drakantos will have ranked modes and in-game tournaments.

Wingeon Game Studios’ lead game developer Higor Antunes expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting that Drakantos is a title that combines elements of classic RPGs with a modern and connected gaming experience. Drakantos is a game that combines the frenetic action of hack and slash with the depth of traditional RPGs, and has some inspiration from Diablo IV or World of Warcraft, but also offers a unique experience that is accessible to players of all levels.

Drakantos does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to arrive on PC sometime in 2024, for the moment you can leave it marked on your wish list Steam.