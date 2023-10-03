Wingeon Game Studios is proud to reveal Drakantosa beautiful and unforgettable Action MMORPG in Pixel Art. With the launch of the free-to-play game on PC, players will be able to join the growing group of thousands of users who have already put Drakantos on their wishlist on Steam. Find the gameplay trailer below.

Drakantos is set in fantasy world of Derid, brought vividly to life through voiced cutscenes and a gorgeous, nostalgic pixel art style. Adventurers can tackle quests alone or with friends, thanks to an ever-growing cast of over 20 unique heroes. Players will travel through hundreds of dungeons handcrafted that will appear over time, each featuring a new set of enemies, bosses, traps, objectives and even special events with unexpected twists, ensuring that every game is unique. As players progress through the game, they will level up their heroes, they will discover rare items and they will equip themselves with epowerful equipment.

The game also offers a huge number of collectibles (exclusive icons, titles, skins, emotes, items and pets), as well as many other features such as housing, skill customization, a guild system, market and more. For what concern PvP, players can battle in competitive ranked modes and in-game tournaments. Stats also serve to ensure that only your skills and strategy matter, preserving competitive integrity aside from the main PvE content.

Drakantos will be available on PC tramite Steam. Continue to follow us for more information.