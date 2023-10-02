Goku is always the great resource to save humanity in Dragon Ball, sometimes with somewhat strange measures, a practice that was born much earlier than you think.

Dragon Ball It is one of the most successful manganime franchises of all time, so Akira Toriyama’s creation has managed to transcend beyond its beginnings. Right now, Dragon Ball Super is providing some epic moments, but many others who are not convincing the followers. One of the most controversial is the one concerning the new powers that Goku receives without any type of explanation and, in relation to this, it must be admitted that it is a practice that the saga has been carrying out for much longer than you imagine.

And in the first saga of all, the Dragon Ball original, we could already see some traces of what Goku would mean for the franchise. While it is true that during the course of Dragon Ball Z it was where it became more palpable that the Saiyan was the usual resource to win in all complicated battles and give the finishing touch to the most fearsome villains, the foundations were laid long before. If we resort to episode 77 of the original sagawe already see a situation that is reminiscent of what we have become accustomed to experiencing in the most recent sagas.

Goku has always been the lifesaver for any type of conflict

During the aforementioned episode of the original Dragon Ball saga, you can see Goku and Krillin having to face General Blue, considered the best soldier of the Red Ribbon Army and the one in charge of leading the Blue Brigade. With his cunning, he manages to trick Goku into taking the wrong path so he can face Krillin and defeat him easily. When the saiyan returns to face the fearsome enemy, You can see Krillin barely able to pronounce his friend’s name.something that has been repeated several times during subsequent sagas.

Of course, Goku is able to defeat General Blue, proving that he was the only one capable of doing so and that his friends are no match for him.. This excessive prominence for Goku has become one of the biggest problems for Dragon Ball, since it downplays the importance of the rest of the warriors, who are losing steam over time.

