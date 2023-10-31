Dragon Ball Z explodes again with the new FR-Tec gaming products! Do you dare to get them all?

Yes, the brand Dragon Ball Z It sounds very strong again at the merchandising level, and this time it will be dropped with a good assortment of gaming products. And all thanks to whom?

Yes, you guessed it, FR-Tec! I also tell you, it wasn’t very difficult to get it right, it’s not in vain that they are at the forefront of gaming products from Dragon Ballas well as other very powerful franchises.

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

In the past, FR-Tec bet very heavily on the brand of Dragon Ball Superlaunching dream items for fans of Goku and his friends. Now, they have chosen to recover one of the most powerful brands in Akira Toriyama.

In fact, if you have PS4, PS5, PC o Xbox Series, you would do well to stay here, because the products they have prepared for these systems will not leave you indifferent. Shall we take a look at them?

First of all, for Xbox Series they have opted for grips and a rigid case for the spectacular console controller, this time starring Goku and Piccolo. On the other hand, for the PS5 controller, we will have a Goku case and grips Super Saiyan y Freezeralong with a touchpad sticker.

And now hold on tight! They are also going to launch a Shenron wireless controller for PS4 and PC, with more than 10 hours of autonomy, LED light around the joysticks and 4 programmable back buttons! Look!

As you have seen, these new products are a real spectacle and cannot be missing from your gaming collection. Which ones are you going to get? Have they all convinced you? We know that it is very difficult to choose just one…

Just so you know that they are already appearing in Amazon Spain and soon they will be available on more surfaces such as Carrefour, El corte Inglés, Game and many more places. Insufflate all the Zenkai Power to your favorite controls with FR-Tec! Kai, Kai!