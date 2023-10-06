Dragon Ball Z was the project that Toriyama became involved in over the years. Carrying out a complete manga project is not easy, and Akira Toriyama has been awaiting his great project for years: Dragon Ball and also supervise the work in anime format together with Toei Animation. So he has had several character designs and sketches.

The pressure to publish the manga and meet deadlines is one of the worst nightmares a mangaka has. throughout his professional career. Toriyama was no exception, and many times these authors have to make quick sketches and drawings that do not meet the quality or precision that is sometimes expected. These are Toriyama’s first sketches to make the Dragon Ball Z logo:

Shueisha had the original images of Akira Toriyama’s first sketches to make the Dragon Ball Z logo. This shows that Toriyama was in close contact with his editors when making the logo for what would end up being the continuation of one of the anime series most famous and beloved of all time.