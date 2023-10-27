We are speechless after having contemplated the new Goku Super Saiyan 3 resin that was just announced. Did you like the last Z movie in the 90s?

The most famous work of Akira Toriyama It already has a total of 21 films, not to mention all the specials that have been broadcast (and those to come). However, for many fans, the best feature film of Dragon Ball es dragon attack.

Do you agree or do you have other films ahead of you? Plug? In any case, although Goku He was not the main protagonist of said installment, he did have a stellar scene that remained etched in our retinas for a lifetime.

We are talking, as you well know, about his bestial dragon fist technique. The saiyan pulled out an exclusive attack from his sleeve to defeat Hildegarn!

He liked the technique so much that he later replicated it in the future, specifically, in Dragon Ball GTboth in the The saga of Super A-17 as in that of the dark dragons. What times!

Well, if you love this Goku attack and dream of a resin that does it justice, you can wake up now… Last Sleep has just announced the resin of Goku Super Saiyan 3 with his dragon fist!

The finish is authentic cinema, not only on a facial level, because Goku looks amazing, but on a sculpting level. Special mention for the golden dragon, with a mouth ready to burst that gives you goosebumps. We leave you a photo gallery so you can enjoy this wonder, but don’t go far, we are going to tell you more details:

The figure will have two release versions! If it has convinced you, you can choose between a 52 cm version, at €750, and another 78 cm, at €1,279. Yes, the truth is that they are high prices, but taking into account the dimensions of this creature, it can be understood.

If you want a unit, you can reserve it now at here in the store Majin Store. Run, this looks like it will fly! Kai, Kai!