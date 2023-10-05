Finally, something that Dragon Ball fans have been waiting for a long time in Spain has been announced! The Buu Saga on Blu-ray!

As usual, Select Vision continues to make the dreams of thousands of fans come true Dragon Ball in Spain. If a few hours ago we announced its big bomb here, now you will enjoy another great news, especially if you like the pink monster of the series.

Indeed, we are talking about the Saga de Majin Buu, which will finally see the light of day in high definition in Spain! It goes without saying that it will also be done without censorship and in several languages, as usual.

For many fans, Buu’s arc is the best of the entire series. Dragon Ball Z, the time when we were able to enjoy fusions at their maximum splendor. Not to mention the most powerful transformations and absorptions of the work!

Without a doubt, a hectic stage that will now look better than ever on our screens. But when will this pearl be launched on the national market? You won’t have to wait too long, I assure you.

This same October 31st you will have Dragon Ball Z Box 11 available, that is, the start of the Buu Saga with episodes 200 to 223 of the series! What a pass! As you can see in the promotional image below, we will have at Great Saiyaman as one of the great protagonists.

In addition, as usual, this pack will be accompanied by giant collectible cards, similar to the Japanese Jumbo cards of the 90s. To this should be added a mini booklet with screenshots and synopses of the episodes, as well as an exclusive cel card. What a pack!

And all this for just 59,99€, a gem that you can now reserve on the Selecta Visión website. What did you think of this bet? Will you get her?

We can’t wait for it to be launched on the market to get addicted to these legendary chapters. Kai, Kai!