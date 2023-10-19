Dragon Ball Z is one of the most important, popular and beloved manga and anime of the medium. Although the story revolves around Goku, there was a moment where the Saiyan warrior was going to step aside so that another protagonist could shine; However, author Akira Toriyama regretted that decision and went back on his original plans.

Fans who enjoy this work know very well that Goku loses his life during the final battle against the powerful Cell. In fact, she is his son, Gohanwho manages to save the Earth after expelling all his power and reaching Super Saiyan 2. From that moment on, the story was going to take a very different path.

Find out: Dragon Ball Super manga adapted the saddest moment of the anime; so you can read it for free

We must remember that the arc of Majin Buu It started with Gohan as the protagonist, as we even see him attending high school and trying to balance his life as a student and local superhero. Although Goku makes an appearance and has an important role, his son is the main character… at least for a moment.

Related video: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Latin dubbing trailer

Gohan was going to replace Goku forever, but Akira Toriyama regretted it

As is already known, Gohan loses the battle against Majin Buu when the latter absorbs Piccolo and Gotenks to increase his power. When all is lost, Goku revives and travels to Earth to combat this new threat that seeks to end life in the universe.

Majin Buu also absorbs Gohan, so the leading role once again falls to Goku; However, it appears that none of this was planned. In fact, Akira Toriyama wanted to kill Goku forever, but he decided to bring him back for a very interesting reason.

Gohan had a moment to shine before giving way to Goku again.

In a special guide titled Daizenshuu, which debuted in 1995 in Japan, Akira Toriyama confirmed that his intention was to make Gohan the next protagonist of the story after the defeat of Cell; However, he changed his mind.

“I intended to put Gohan in the lead role… it didn’t work out. I felt that, compared to Goku, he was ultimately not right for the role,” the Japanese mangaka confessed.

Gohan is the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

After the defeat of the fearsome Majin Buu, the story focuses again on Goku in both Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super. For his part, Gohan is a recurring character, but generally plays small or supporting roles in the plot. Of course, he had a very important role in the franchise’s last animated project.

We must remember that Gohan is the protagonist alongside Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a film that hit theaters last year. He even gets a spectacular new transformation.

Of course, it seems that Gohan will play a small role in Dragon Ball Daima, the new animated series from Toei Animation that will arrive at the end of 2024.

Gohan showed that he still has a lot of potential

But tell us, would you have preferred to see Gohan as the protagonist? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Dragon Ball Z.

Related video: From worst to best – Dragon Ball Games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente