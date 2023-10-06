The Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi franchise conquered the hearts of thousands of players thanks to its combat system and its extensive roster of characters. After years of absence, he will return with a new installment. When will it debut? It’s impossible to know, but a new clue suggests news will be coming soon.

We must remember that Bandai Namco announced the existence of this new project during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023, an event focused on video games and electronic sports from the famous Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation franchise.

Since then, however, the company has remained silent and news on the state of the game is scarce. Fans are eager to find out what’s in the oven, and it looks like there could be news soon.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 shows signs of life, does it already have an official name?

As discovered by Gematsu, Bandai Namco registered the Sparking! Zero in the United States. Although the process was carried out on August 26, it barely came to light. Of course, the name attracts attention.

Although the franchise came to the West as Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi, in Japan it received another name. Specifically, the first installment is known with the subtitle Sparking!, the second as Sparking! Neo and the third is named Sparking! Meteor.

Will Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 have a new name?

Because the registration took place in the United States, it is unknown if the new video game will abandon the term Budokai Tenkaichi in the West and use the Japanese subtitle. In any case, this report is in line with a previous rumor that indicated that the new installment will be known by the name Sparking! Zero in Japanese lands.

Likewise, the record seems to anticipate that Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 will reappear soon, which excited fans. This news comes at the best time, as we must remember that the franchise will be one of the main protagonists of the New York Comic-Con that will take place on October 12. Will there be news about the game at the event?

What you should know about Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4

This new installment of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama was announced in March 2023. Although official details are scarce, in recent months leaks and rumors have arrived that increased speculation around the project.

According to a leak, the roster of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 will be larger than that of Xenoverse 2. In addition, there will be fighters from the latest arcs of the Dragon Ball Super anime and the characters will have unique dialogues.

As expected, fans from Mexico and other regions of Latin America are crossing their fingers and hoping that the video game will be dubbed into Latin Spanish. Only time will tell if that is possible.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 could reappear soon

But tell us, are you excited about this game? Do you think the wait will be worth it? Let us read you in the comments.

