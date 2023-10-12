The game that fans of the Toriyama franchise have fallen in love with so much has an important announcement to inform us about. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has presented a unique illustration in the hope of keeping us informed and up to date regarding the game and the Goku saga in general.

The image refers to Goku and Trunks, and obviously fans have been speculating about whether these are new developments close to the game, or if this could be a red carpet laid for the supposed announcement of Dragon Ball Magic the next few days. An announcement that for the moment has been met with a lot of suspicion from fans.

One of the main novelties which is speculated to be the arrival of new content for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Although there is also speculation that it is an official announcement of Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero-Sparking! referring to the Budokai Tenkaichi game saga.

Be that as it may, these days in the universe of Dragon Ball are being very busy, from Ruetir.com we will keep you up to date with every new development that arises. The work of Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation still have a lot to contribute to the entertainment industry.