Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 celebrates its seventh anniversary

Bandai Namco has become Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 one of the liveliest games in recent years. The publisher has announced together with the developer Dimps a great update full of new features for the game that will be published today, seven years after its original release in October 2014 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Now, after its launch for Nintendo Switch in 2017, a native version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series that will arrive in 2024.

To celebrate its seventh anniversary, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will feature a new eventthe Festival of the Universes, along with a new battle mode called Cross Versus. Among the rest of the new features, the Ultra Instinct ability, an unlocking of the avatar level limit and some feature improvements stand out.

Likewise, the title will hold a welcome campaign from October 12 to 19 for new players, while game owners will be able to try out DLC characters for freeestando disponibles Androide 17 (DB Super), Bojack, Cabba, Dabura Majin Buu (Gohan Absort Android 13, Frost, Fu, Fused Zamasu orbed), God of Destruction Champa, Goku (Ultra instinto), Jiren, Kefla (Super Saiyan) Broly Full Power Super Salyan, SSGSS Gogeta, SSGSS Vegito, Super Baby 2, Tapion, Vados Rose Goku Black y Zamasu.

Already in his eighth year of life, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will continue to receive content during 2024teasing for now an additional scenario, new playable characters and other content.

A Big Free update is coming on October 12, 2023!

New events, new battle modes, and other features will be added to make DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 even more fun! The schedule for future updates is here! Stay tuned for a constantly evolving #DBXV2! pic.twitter.com/ya0f5tQndK — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) October 11, 2023

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 could be on the way

Although at the moment only one new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi has been announced, which was anticipated last March as a hypothetical fourth installment of the saga, it would not be surprising if Bandai Namco gave the green light to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 after the success of the second green.

However, the title would have to wait a few more years, and could be repealed until 2025. In fact, the “more” box in the game’s new roadmap has suggested that this game may be being anticipated, although It could also be possible that Xenoverse 2 could still receive news until its tenth anniversary.

