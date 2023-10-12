A new free update is now available for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which adds a new event, a new battle mode and other new features.

Age is just a number for games Dragon Ball. Bandai Namco may already be tackling projects like Sand Land or the fourth Budokai Tenkaichi (as well as the definitive edition of DBZ Kakarot), but they haven’t forgotten Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Released on November 2, 2016Dimps’ fighting game is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year, and it will do so with tons of additional content across all platforms.

For a start, Xenoverse 2 receives a free update today (October 12), which we will detail below. But news has also been confirmed for next year.

In 2024, the Dragon Ball fighting game will arrive natively on next generation consolesand you will receive different themed events and DLC content that have not yet been detailed.

And that’s not to mention the new image and the teaser ”Take a Step Towards the Future” that you can see above in this article.

Xenoverse 2 celebrates its 7th anniversary in a big way

Starting today, October 12, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been updated on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). Best of all, the update is completely free.

A new event arrives, called Festival of the Universesas well as a new battle mode (Cross Versus). Be careful, because the big dish of this update comes with the Welcome campaign.

The Welcome Campaign offers a login bonus from October 12 to 19, as well as a series of free trials for some DLC characters (during the same time period).

What characters can you try out this week? Well, these are some examples: C-17 (DB Super), Bojack, Cabba, Dabura Majin Buu, Jiren, Kefla (Super Saiyan) o Broly Full Power Super Salyan.

The update also introduces the Ultra Instinct skill, a new avatar level cap, and some undefined improvements.

Already in 2024, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be released natively on next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Salthough a date has not yet been specified.

It will also be time to launch new combat scenarios and DLC characters, as well as more unspecified news. Come on, a busy 2024 is coming for Xenoverse 2.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been available since 2016 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. Although it does not have native versions (yet), they can also be played on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility.