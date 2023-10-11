Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is immortal! The game will receive new free content now, in addition to DLC and more surprises in 2024.

With a recent record that invited us to think about news about the next Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi soon, Bandai Namco has surprised everyone. The company has announced that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 returns to the fray with more free and paid content that will begin to arrive from October 12 ° and will last until 2024.

With a short trailer that invites players to “take a step into the future”, DB Xenoverse 2 has released the first details about everything it has prepared for its community. Tomorrow, October 12, you will receive a free update with a new eventand new battle mode and a new ability that unlocks the Ultra Instinct.

His plans go much further, since A DLC with a new story will be released in 2024more playable characters and other handheld content from a next-gen version and, it seems, they also plan to bring more content for 2025as seen in the roadmap that they have shared on networks.

Of course, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was not dead, was on a spree. The saiyans are back at it with a new enemy and many more surprises that will be revealed in the coming days. Did you have it on Nintendo Switch? Because it’s time to dust it off. What will happen to DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi?

