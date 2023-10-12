Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2developed by Dimps and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, updates with two new additional contents in one packagewhich, in addition to implementing costumes, offers new modes within it.

Cross Versus is a new mode that pits two teams of 3 players each against one another, who will have to work together in order to win. In the first phase of the battle, the teams are placed in different arenas, in which they will have to do their best to gain as much power as possible. The Festival of Universes is a temporary in-game event where players can choose their faction and earn points to climb the individual leaderboards and help their faction win.

Winners can earn rewards that will depend on their faction’s and individual rankings. Points can be earned by playing the game normally, cwith some modes that will receive bonuses at certain times.

