Dragon Ball is a universe full of possibilities, characters and powers. Akira Toriyama’s work has been expanded by Toei Animation and by Toyotaro, the official illustrator of the project. The well-known artist of the current Dragon Ball manga has made it clear What is the Goku technique that you have fallen in love with the most.

Dragon Ball Super has been a part of the franchise that has delighted millions and that has also met with its respective criticisms. But optimally conforms the network of series, movies and OVAs that make up the Dragon Ball chronology to date.

The Kamehameha is Toyotaro’s favorite technique. He considers it to be Goku’s purest and most unique essence. The one who moved him to draw for the first time, and which he keeps in a special place in his heart. An attack that Goku learned directly from Mutenroshi and that he has used in the most key moments of the anime and in many ways.

“If we’re talking about Dragon Ball techniques, then it has to be ‘Kamehameha.’ Whether it’s the name, the pose, or the fact that it’s a move passed down from Master Roshi, the Turtle Hermit, There is simply no technique that stands out with thepossibility of overcoming Kamehameha. It’s an ingenious technique. The way you collect energy and then release it, the basic principle can be seen in all other techniques. The Kamehameha started it all.”

What did you think of Toyotaro’s choice? Do you think the same as him? Let us know in the comments what your favorite Dragon Ball technique is.

Here we leave you the link with the official interview with Toyotaro.