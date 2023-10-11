Dragon Ball fans are going crazy over what’s coming tomorrow! Will it be a historic day or a shameful date for the fandom?

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, you may have noticed that hundreds of theories about the future of the series have been posted on social media. As you have seen, in Hobby Consoles We have not covered any of these recent leaks, as they do not come from any official franchise media.

We want you to have the real information first-hand, leaving aside the leaks published by insiders who have failed so much in the last 4 years. In this way, the most sensible and professional thing is to wait for tomorrow’s event and see what they have prepared for us, don’t you think?

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

As we told you a few weeks ago, a very important Dragon Ball panel will take place tomorrow at the New York Comic Con. In fact, according to the official Dragon Ball accounts, a completely unpublished teaser for the series will be published!

In addition, future projects of the franchise will also be discussed. Akira Toriyama, along with renowned guests of the work. All this that you just read is the only truth that has been officially published these days. The only.

We are not at all puncturing your balloon, we are simply adjusting to the most absolute truth. What if the people who leaked information about tomorrow’s announcement are right? Well, very good for them, we will enjoy the new content of the series. What if what was leaked is totally false? If you don’t expect anything from insiders, it’s impossible for them to disappoint you.

In addition to the expected event, which will take place around 18:45 Spanish time, gifts will also be offered to attendees, which are wrapped in a halo of mystery. We are referring to this t-shirt and badge below, whose designs have not been revealed yet (probably because they will have a lot to do with the supposed bomb that they are going to announce).

Will it be a new anime unrelated to Dragon Ball Super? Will they also announce the sequel to said series? Is this a new movie? Maybe just the trailer and release date of the long-awaited Budokai Tenkaichi?

We are 24 hours away from knowing the truth that will make Dragon Ball fans around the world cry with happiness or tremble with fear. Will it break tomorrow Goku Internet? We will be here to tell you all the news. Kai, Kai!