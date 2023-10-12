The first official sketches of this powerful Dragon Ball Z character have been revealed.

Majiin Buu became another new ally of Goku in Dragon Ball

Join the conversation

When creating a manga, it is common for both settings and characters to go through different design stages, constantly changing until in some cases they are something completely unrecognizable to what was initially thought. And a franchise as complex as Dragon Ball was not going to be an exception.

Majin Buu was for a while one of the main villains of which is, without a doubt, one of the best anime series of the 90s. An iconic character that with a simple glance is easy to identify even in the wide gallery of eccentric characters created by Toriyama. And thanks to his original sketches we can know the creation process of this monster with such a particular appearance.

These were the preliminary designs of this great Dragon Ball character

The sketches that we will show you below were revealed by none other than the Shueisha publishing house, the home of several of the most watched anime in history. Here you can see Majin Buu’s first designs:

The sketches include illustrations of both the first Buu and Kid Buu and an adult-sized Buu that would be equivalent to the Super Buu who faced characters as powerful as Gotrunks or Gohan and from what we can see in them The first Buu monster was the most difficult for Toriyama to design.

Although everything about Majin Buu’s face was decided, the character’s clothing was something that created indecision in Toriyama. In some designs of Buu he was going to shorten and even dispense with his cape in favor of armor, in others the mangaka even thought about leaving Buu a lock of hair instead of his tail and it even crossed his mind to make by Buu a monster of pure muscle and dressed in suspendersa much more generic appearance to the Buu that we ended up seeing in the manga.

As for Super Buu and Kid Buu, something similar happened to Toriyama as what happened to Masashi Kishimoto in his Naruto sketches: the initial idea ended up being quite close to what the author wanted and It didn’t require too many changes. Of course, the nose that Toriyama had planned to include in these Buu transformations does not go unnoticed, a detail that finally omitted.

These sketches were exhibited in the 30th Anniversary of Dragon Ball: Super History Book, a book that compiled several of the most interesting illustrations and interviews related to the Dragon Ball franchise and whose publication was last year 2016.

Join the conversation