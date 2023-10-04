Dragon Ball has an extensive repertoire of characters, full of depth and ups and downs and of course, Full of epic powers capable of annihilating worlds. And Goku, the main character of the famous franchise by Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation, stands out above all of them.

Well, surely if you are a Dragon Ball fan, you will have had that itch to know if Goku is capable of defeating all the enemies present in the DB universe. As Goku grew up in the series, his power was intensifying to the point that not many can overshadow him.

However, it seems that there is a character that Goku had never been able to defeat alone, we have to go to Dragon Ball GT in the DB chronology to get an idea. Specifically chapter 21 in which Goku is on planet M2. Here a scientist seeks to gain the power of the Saiyans, and in the middle of this plot Goku faces off against General Rildo. This enemy is connected and powered directly by the planet’s energy, and has the ability to transform anything into metal.

General Rildo was defeated in the end with the combined powers of the Saiyans, so in practice, Goku was never able to defeat this enemy on his own.