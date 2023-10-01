Dragon Ball has left an incredible legacy in the history of manga and anime. An indelible mark that will last over time. Which as the years go by, spreads more and more thanks to the new projects of both Toei Animation and the collaborations of Akira Toriyama and his people and professionals closest to him. Dragon Ball is a series, a franchise that has transcended barriers, that managed to sneak into an international market when anime was not so popular nor did it have the means to be so.

A long-term project that has led to many situations, both good and bad, far surpassing the former over the latter. The legacy of Dragon Ball is therefore impeccable and something to be proud of. In this article, whether you are a fan or not, or if it is the first time you have come across Ruetir.com, We will leave you a chronological order of the entire complete series from the work of Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation as well as their respective policies and future plans.

The information will be listed in chronological order in terms of the events of the Dragon Ball plot, not in order of release date and premiere.

Chronological order of the Dragon Ball series

We start strong, because Dragon Ball is not a small franchise at all. Since 1986Toriyama’s work has been broadcast, fragmented into different stages. Stages that we will detail below and that each and every one of them has marked the childhood and first moments of entertainment of millions of people throughout the world. The Dragon Ball serial franchise is divided into 6 stages, each of them located on a specific date in time, while on the other hand the chronological order to see them would be as follows:

Dragon Ball (1986-1989, 153 chapters)

This is the beginning of the famous franchise created by Akira Toriyama and which has become a mass movement. It has penetrated Japanese society for decades. and it has been spreading to all parts of the world. This stage of Dragon Ball focuses on Goku and the legend of the Monkey King. Martial arts, fights between warriors and the exploration of planets is the core and central axis of this stage of the franchise. Considered by many to be the best.

Dragon Ball Z (1989-1996, 287 chapters) / Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009-2015, 159 chapters)

Dragon Ball Z is structured in two versions. First we have the original, and years later The remastered version of it came out and without the filler chapters. Whatever you see, the chronological order to follow the events of Dragon Ball places it as the second option. Dragon Ball Z is one of the most epic action and martial arts anime and prominent in history, not to mention the best for millions of fans. Here Goku’s first fight against Vegeta, the first Super Saiyan, takes place, the combat and the arc of Cell and much more.

Dragon Ball Super (2015-2018, 131 chapters)

The most recent in time (and already finished), as well as the third on the list in chronological order. Dragon Ball Super It has been much discussed by fansand has created a new fiction that was not based on the manga in its beginnings, and that emerged as a Toei project in which Akira Toriyama I would participate but in a more secondary way and as an advisor. The last arc of Dragon Ball Super was able to overcome some somewhat weak beginnings and yet it has not been able to reach the beginnings of the saga in quality and splendor. Of course, in terms of graphics it is better due to the new technologies and tools available to current studios.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes (2018-present)

This part of the Dragon Ball franchise does not count in the canon and many classify it as fan service. It is still valid over time and if you want to see it in chronological order it would be right in fourth place. If you are one of the purest and most faithful fans of Toriyama’s original essence, we advise you not to see it, or to do so, Let yourself be carried away by its script without looking for many similarities with other parts of the series.

Dragon Ball Z (last 4 episodes, 288, 289, 290 and 291)

We are facing the truest ending of all of Dragon Ball. The one that 100% adheres to the canon of Goku’s adventures. A planned ending created by Akira Toriyama himself. The most authentic ending that any self-respecting Dragon Ball fan cannot afford to miss.

Dragon Ball GT (1996-1997, 65 episodios)

This is when Toei wanted to go it alone, without counting on the experience, tact and good work of Akira Toriyama. A new story, which, although official for some, is not canonical.. In this story, Goku is a grandfather but thanks to the influence of the dragon balls he becomes a child again. A story full of ups and downs that manages to meet an incredible ending. However, the original essence is missing in most of the production.

This is the list of the chronological order of the Dragon Ball movies and OVA’s

Next we will go on to detail the chronological order that must be followed if what we want is view the films of the franchise as well as all its OVA’s until the date of this article. Dragon Ball has been a franchise that has left a legacy not only in the field of series, it has also done so in the field of cinema, movies and special chapters. We offer you a brief and direct list of all the productions that have been made of Dragon Ball:

The Last Fight / A Lonely Final Battle (1990) The Bardock Episode (2011) The Legend of the Shenlong Dragon (1986) The Sleeping Beauty in the Castle of Evil (1987) The Great Mystical Adventure (1988) The Path to the Strongest ( 1996) Garlic Junior Immortal (1989) The strongest in the world (1990) The super battle (1990) The super warrior Son Goku (1991) The best rivals (1991) Warriors of unlimited strength (1992) The 3 great Super Saiyans (1992) ) The duel breaks out (1993) A different future: Gohan and Trunks (1993) The plan to destroy all the Saiyans (1993) The silver warriors (1993) The return of Broly (1994) The ultimate fight (1994) Fusion ( 1995) Dragon Attack (1995) Goku and his friends return (2008) Battle of the Gods (2013) Frieza’s Resurrection (2015) Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018) Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) 100 years later (1997)

The future of Dragon Ball would go through Dragon Ball Magic according to rumors

Finally and before saying goodbye, we would like to highlight that the future of the saga is still up in the air, Well, Toei’s plans to continue extending the franchise even further (even though it does not have the direct hand of Akira Toriyama), they are still on the table. So much so, that in recent days there has been a lot of talk about the supposed Dragon Ball Magic, in fact we have a complete article in which we explain everything about this supposed new project.

One that would draw directly from Dragon Ball GT references and that would adapt to the official canon of the franchise.

As always, if you want to add any contribution to the information we leave you, You can do it through the comments of the article. We read you!