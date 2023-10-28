The definitive crossover of two of the most popular franchises in history.

Goku has become a Jedi thanks to an illustration created by a fan

Join the conversation

Fanarts are a widespread way of demonstrating the appreciation and even admiration that a fan can feel by a character or work of fiction. In a franchise as important and veteran as Dragon Ball, the arrival of new fanarts is common and many of them dare to merge their characters with such disparate sagas like, for example, Star Wars.

This fusion of works of fiction, also known as crossover, allows us see our favorite characters in different worlds to which it belongs, allowing truly surprising scenes to be illustrated. The crossover example that we want to share with you has decided turn Goku into a powerful Jedi knight of the galactic franchise created by George Lucas.

Goku receives a power boost and becomes a Jedi in this amazing fanart

@Senpaicrusade has shown us again his enormous talent sharing on his official Instagram profile several illustrations of Goku transformed into an experienced Jedi master once again surprising an immense number of Dragon Ball fans.

This is one of the many images that the artist made and that you can see in its original publication. As we can see, in this crossover it has been maintained part of Toriyama’s drawing style, see the shape of Goku’s eyes or pectorals, however, what has caught our attention the most has been the idea of ​​turning Goku’s magic staff into a double-edged lightsaber like the one used by the lethal Darth Maul.

Respecting the orange colors that predominate in the famous clothing of this powerful character, @Senpaicrusade has decided to add bandages to Goku’s hands and some flaws in his clothing to help us imagine the character as a wandering Jedi hiding from the Galactic Empire like Obi-Wan did in A New Hope. The artist also considers himself a big fan of both franchises and describes this crossover as a real dream for him.

The existence of Dragon Ball Daima, the new series of the franchise, has been a huge surprise for fans of Toriyama’s manga, who also shared an official statement sharing some curiosities about this new anime, including the meaning of the striking word “Daima” present in the official title.

Join the conversation