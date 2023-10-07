Trunks looks truly spectacular in the clothes of the Kaio-shin gods.

Future Trunks has starred in a phenomenal fanart

Dragon Ball is for many one of the best anime in history and thanks to the Dragon Ball Super manga and the new canonical films as successful as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero or Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the franchise continues to maintain itself despite its age. an enviable popularity.

Given the large number of fans who follow the adventures of Goku and company the appearance of fanarts is something constant and many of them have the peculiarity of making us see our heroes in situations that have never officially occurred. A talented artist has exemplified this very thing by imagining Future Trunks as a Kaio-shin god through an incredible illustration.

One of the best Dragon Ball fanarts you will see

This fanart has been created by @zala77s and in his profile you can find many other drawings of several of the most important Dragon Ball characters with such a spectacular result like the one who stars in these lines:

@zala77s, artist and big fan of the Toriyama franchise, has created this unpublished version of Trunks wearing the clothing that we usually see on the Kaio-shin gods that we met in the final stretch of Dragon Ball Z resulting in a Trunks who may have reached a higher power level which he demonstrated when he defeated Androids 17 and 18 and Cell.

The illustration generates even more impact by seeing the state of Trunks’ clothes and his scratches, making us think that he has just emerged victorious from a difficult confrontation. The background chosen for the image, nothing less than a dark and stormy skyfurther reinforces this possibility.

In addition to how well @zala77s has emulated Toriyama’s drawing style, the artist reminded us in his publication that This Trunks had no place in the series Due to the rapid appearance of Babidi and Dabra, serious threats that Vegeta’s son had to face before the unexpected arrival of Black Goku.

Trunks starred alongside Gohan one of the darkest stages of the entire franchise due to the great danger that the androids of his timeline proved to be, going so far as to exterminate almost all of Goku’s allies and a good part of humanity after obtaining kill almost all the heroes who could confront them.

