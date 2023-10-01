Piccolo and Roshi have joined forces to achieve one of the most surprising fusions we have ever seen.

The disparity between both characters makes this fusion even more special

Join the conversation

In the world of fanarts it has been shown many times that anything is possible and even more so if it is works of art dedicated to a franchise so extensive and varied in characters such as Dragon Ball, the masterpiece of an author as special as Akira Toriyama. In these illustrations created by fans there is room for everything: from unprecedented transformations to the most surprising crossovers.

That is why some are not surprised to know the incredible fusions between characters that the biggest fans of the series can imagine and one of the funniest has been without a doubt the strange fusion between Piccolo and Master Roshi what he proposes yeak_looi_art.

A fusion that does not leave you indifferent

The artist yeak_looi_art has shared from his Instagram account his own vision of what would be one of the craziest fusions of the entire Dragon Ball franchise, resulting in a character with an appearance that many will find difficult to forget:

for the fusion Piccolo’s appearance has been prioritized on that of Roshi giving us a version of the powerful Namekian wearing the sunglasses, the Hawaiian shirt and the shell that the veteran character carries on his back in a good number of the scenes in which he is present.

In this illustration it is also worth mentioning how well this artist has emulated Toriyama’s way of drawing these charactersin addition to giving a certain narrative to the fanart by adding the serious faces of Piccolo and Roshi, making it easier for us to imagine that this fusion is actually an ace in manga that saves both heroes to fight their enemies.

In addition to this great fanart Piccolo has been the protagonist of one of the biggest surprises that Dragon Ball Super has given by presenting a new transformation that very few fans expected and that equates the Namekian’s power level with that of Goku himself, making us consider him right now one of the most powerful characters in the entire franchise.

Join the conversation