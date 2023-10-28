We review all the deaths that this incredible character has had in Dragon Ball.

One of the best scenes from Dragon Ball Z

Join the conversation

Dragon Ball and Akira Toriyama have shown on a number of occasions that they are not afraid of the consequences that it may have for the history of their work. assassinate important characters within it. In fact, the mangaka has known use this narrative device to your advantage to increase the interest of the plot. And some deaths that have occurred in Dragon Ball Z have at the same time been the main protagonists of some of the most memorable scenes of this anime.

If we focus on Vegeta’s character, we must be grateful that his character did one of the most memorable sacrifices in the entire Z sagaindirectly exemplifying how much the character evolved since his beginnings. And in this article we have decided to look back and remember all the deaths that one of the 10 most powerful characters in Dragon Ball has had.

Defeat at the hands of Frieza on Namek

This was the first time we saw Vegeta die and therefore it is likely that it is a death especially remembered by fans. In it, Vegeta received a powerful attack from Frieza that passed through his body, giving him painful agony until he finally died.

More important than death itself were the words he shared with our protagonist. With tears of frustration in his eyes and using his last strength, Vegeta decided to let Goku know that Frieza committed the atrocity of destroy planet Vegeta and an immense amount of Saiyans.

His sacrifice to destroy Majin Buu

As happens in the previously mentioned scene, this character stars one of the best scenes in the entire franchise through his own death. During the saga that had the monster Buu as the main villain, Vegeta decided to accumulate all the power he had left after his fight against Goku and perform the self-destruct technique to defeat this terrible threat whose power It didn’t seem to have limits.

The scene also received a great dramatic charge for the moment in which the Saiyan pride says goodbye from within to what mattered most to him in those moments of his life: his wife, his son y his rivalry with Goku.

His death in Future Trunks’ timeline

As happened with the rest of Goku’s allies, Vegeta ended up dying at the hands of the dangerous Androids 18 and 17 from Future Trunks’ timeline. This death was shown in one of the first scenes of Dragon Ball Z: A Different Future and added another layer of pessimism to what is still one of the darkest stages in the history of the franchise.

Frieza’s surprise attack in Dragon Ball Super

This was the last death that Vegeta has had and it occurs in Dragon Ball Super. Due to Frieza’s inability to defeat Vegeta in his Super Saiyan Blue state, this villain executed a powerful treacherous attack that caused the destruction of planet Earth. The attack hit Vegeta completely, causing the fourth death suffered by this character and the second at the hands of Frieza.

Join the conversation