This character was also one of Goku’s allies for a long period of time.

Lunch helped Goku in more than one adventure in the first stage of Dragon Ball

Join the conversation

Dragon Ball is a complex work that has undergone various changes since its conception. The passage of time and the extension of history caused the cast of main and secondary characters was expanded and the protagonism ends up falling on some more than others, to the point that some have fallen into oblivion without us realizing it.

The first stage of the franchise, focused mainly on finding the dragon balls around the world, was characterized by his great sense of adventure and for having on its roster a good number of characters that are as particular as they are fun. Lunch was one of them and she also has the dubious honor of being a character that Akira Toriyama claims to have completely forgotten.

The surprising reason why we no longer know anything about Lunch

Lunch He presented himself as a rather curious character. He was great comic relief and was even almost part of the dangerous Red Ribbon, but what stood out most about her was without a doubt the character’s split personality disorder, making her two totally opposite Lunches coexisted in the same body.

In Lunch we saw a shy, simple and sweet girl, with blue hair and a friendly personality, something that changed radically every time I sneezedbringing out her second personality: a Lunch with messy blonde hair, an unstable character and obsessed with the use of firearms. A real bandit with a brusque and indomitable personality.

During the development of the plot there came a time when Toriyama did not know how to take advantage of this character. Hand-to-hand combat was the most common in the franchise and there were other characters like Krillin or Master Roshi capable of providing comedy, so The benefits of Lunch’s character were beginning to not be fully exploited and Toriyama decided to gradually put the character aside until he forgot about its existence.

“If I tell you the truth, I totally forgot about her There came a time and then I remembered after a while and had to think of a reason why it disappeared. “So I made it seem like she was going after Ten Shin Han,” the famous mangaka stated honestly.

The disappearance of Lunch in the series was something that fans ended up accepting, although these words from Toriyama do not put an end to the possibility that, as has happened with other classic characters in Dragon Ball Super, Lunch could return to show us once again. What we remember most about her: the fun contrast between their two personalities.

Join the conversation