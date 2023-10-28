In case you are players of Dragon Ball: The Breakers for Nintendo Switch, this information is of interest to you. We already have news about its new season!

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Specifically, information has been confirmed about this fourth season, which includes interesting news. Bandai Namco has announced the arrival of The Breakers Season 4 for November 1. The new villain is Broly, available with TP Tokens, along with new survivor skins, such as Cheelai, Lemo, Bulma (snow), and Mr. Satan. Additionally, there are special anniversary items, a new map, and customizable items.

You can see everything in the video published:

