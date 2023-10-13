Now Goku and Vegeta look like children in the new Dragon Ball series, here you can see the first images of the trailer.

Passionate Dragon Ball fans have been eagerly awaiting new adventures of the charismatic Goku and his friends for a long time, and today, in the exciting setting of the New York Comic Con, their wishes were granted. A trailer for the new series premiered at the event and is now available online.

Dragon Ball: Daima has generated an uproar among fans of the franchise, and rightly so. The recently announced series is preparing to become the next direct canon of the legendary saga. Drawn by the original creator, Akira Toriyama, and produced by Toei Animation, this new installment promises to explore unexplored terrain in the history of Dragon Ball.

Goku and Vegeta children’s version.

Toei Animation

The trailer begins with a dizzying tour of the television history of the Dragon Ball franchise. However, what has really caught the attention of fans is that Dragon Ball: Daima seems to be an exciting fusion between the animated series GT y Super. The story introduces us to Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other rejuvenated iconic characters.

Although it has not been revealed precisely where Dragon Ball: Daima takes place in the timeline, this surprising return to the series’ roots has taken fans by surprise, who were expecting a sequel to Dragon Ball Super. However, this nostalgic trip promises to open a new chapter in the beloved characters’ story that has not yet been told.

The series is scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2024, right on the 40th anniversary of the start of this iconic franchise. Get ready for an exciting journey with Goku and his friends!

Do you want to see the series? Leave us your comments below. But we must remember that in GT, the villain Pilaf gets the dragon balls and is about to make his wish when he is surprised by Goku. Pilaf accidentally asks to turn Goku into a boy and the balls scatter throughout the Universe. So the protagonist of this story, accompanied by his friends, must find the dragon balls within a year, because the Earth can be destroyed, and on his trip they will live great adventures. Now, we will check if something similar happens in the new series that we will be able to see next year.