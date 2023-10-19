While all fans have their eyes firmly fixed on the new Dragon Ball Daima anime, the Dragon Ball Super manga continues its course with the adaptation of the latest film in the franchise. Chapter 98 is now available and showed one of the saddest and most memorable moments in the anime.

How to read the Dragon Ball Super manga for free in Spanish?

Before continuing with the spoilers, we will explain how you can read the latest episode of the manga completely free and legally. It’s very simple, and you can do it from a computer, mobile phone or tablet.

In case you don’t know, the Dragon Ball Super manga publishes all its episodes monthly in Manga Plusthe free platform from Shūeisha, the Japanese publishing company responsible for the magazines V Jump, Weekly Shonen Jump, Non-no and more.

Of course, Manga Plus has a big limitation: it is only possible to read the first 3 episodes and the 3 most recent episodes for free, so fans must be attentive to avoid missing any episodes. That said, since its premiere in 2019 it has become one of the most popular platforms for reading Japanese comics in Spanish.

Chapter 98 of Dragon Ball Super is now available on the service’s website and anyone can read it completely free. Episode 99 is expected to debut on November 20, 2023. Now, we will share below spoilers of this work.

Last chapter of Dragon Ball Super adapted the sacrifice of Gamma 2

The latest episode begins right where the previous one left off, with Gotenks and the rest of the Z Fighters in the heat of battle against Cell Max. Unfortunately, none of his attacks are effective or capable of causing significant damage.

As a desperate measure, Gamma 2 asks his companions to distract Cell Max while he prepares a special attack. In this way, he flies up to outer space and, after charging all of his energy, he heads at full speed and power back to the battlefield.

While the giant monster is vulnerable due to Krillin’s Taiyoken, Gamma 2 attacks it with a very powerful blow. Unfortunately, he hits the arm instead of the head. In one panel we see the robotic superhero fall to the ground without showing any signs of life.

People who have already seen Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will know that Gamma 2 loses his life in the confrontation against Cell Max after performing his charged attack. Will the manga change things and will the android manage to survive? It is a possibility, but so far the modifications have been small. Thus, it seems difficult for a significant event to be different.

Gamma 2’s sacrifice is the saddest moment in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Chapter 98 continues and we see more of the confrontation against Cell Max. In the final moments, it is revealed that Gohan, Goku’s powerful son, is the key to defeating this threat and achieving victory.

But tell us, do you like the film adaptation? Do you think the conclusion and fate of some characters will be different? Let us read you in the comments.

