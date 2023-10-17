As we warned you in the title, this note is directed to the leaks of the manga chapter 98 from Dragon Ball Super. So if you are a fan of this installment and do not want to be susceptible to seeing the Spoilers that have been shared on networks these days, we invite you to take a look at our anime web section.

The leaks have been shared en masse on networks, although one of the main leakers has been DbsHype1known by now having previously shared posts and images from other chapters of Dragon Ball Super and the manga.

*Below we leave you the images with the explanation of the leaks about the Dragon Ball Super manga*

The sacrifice of Gamma 2 occurred just as we saw in the movie. However, he fails to kill Cell Max. Orange Piccolo becomes giant in the chapter, enjoying a power comparable to that of Cell Max. Gohan, however, manages to take the Magic Bean from him, something that entails a big change from the movie. Pan has a larger role, as he finds the Magic Bean and gives it to Gohan. The chapter ends with the Warriors preparing for the final combat.