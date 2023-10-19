Tomorrow will be a big day for Dragon Ball fans! Like every month, a new chapter of the series is released and we already have the first images.

Tomorrow, October 19, a new chapter of Dragon Ball Super in Manga Plusthe legal and free application of Shueisha. Plus, you can enjoy it in both English and Spanish, so you have no excuse to miss it!

Although well, it may not motivate you too much, it’s not in vain that they are telling you the same story (or almost) as more than a year ago, since this arc is based on the movie by Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In any case, we are reaching its conclusion…

And in tomorrow’s episode, episode 98 of Dragon Ball Super, the Z Warriors They will give everything to try to end Cell Max. The new threat of the Red Ribbon is giving everything against Gohan and his friends!

Of course, this new chapter will have a great protagonist, someone who stole the hearts of fans in the feature film. Indeed, we are talking about Gamma 2the android redeemed from the red ribbon army.

Just below you can now enjoy the first images of the episode, thanks to the sketches of Toyotaro which always publishes the official page of Dragon Ball. In these first vignettes, apart from Gamma 2, we appreciate the great role that the android 18 y Gotenks.

Without a doubt, it will be a colossal display in which these beloved characters will give everything to face Cell Max, although the monster is not going to make it easy at all… In fact, it seems that there are still a couple of chapters left until it ends this saga, so surely in December we will see how all this ends.

And what will happen next, when this Super Hero saga is over? There is no clue about it, so it is one of the best kept secrets in Akira Toriyama.

What did you think of these first images of tomorrow’s episode? Will you be reading it as soon as it’s released or are you not too excited about this arc? Kai, Kai!