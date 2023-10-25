Do you collect the Dragon Ball Super Red Series? Well, you’re in luck, since Planeta Cómic has resumed the collection a few weeks ago!

Without a doubt, one of the most attractive collections on the national manga scene is… the Red Series of Dragon Ball Superedited by Comic Planet! This is a unique edition in the world, since not even Japan has this format.

And what is the reason for its exclusive publication in Spain? Nothing more and nothing less than the nostalgic factor of the consumer.

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

It was in the 90s when the Red Series began. Dragon Balladdressing the outcome of the Saga Name to finish the work of Akira Toriyama with the arches of Cell y Buu, almost nothing. Time passed, and with the arrival of the new era of manga by ToyotaroPlaneta Cómic decided to make the fans’ dreams come true.

And thus the Dragon Ball Super Red Series was born, a unique format in the world for these adventures, with exclusive color covers and a larger than normal size. Reading the manga like this is a joy!

In case you didn’t know, number 97 of the collection was released recently, with the cover you see just below. ¡Goku y Granola They are willing to give the maximum of their power to defeat Gas!

And if you look closely, you will see that Goku is wearing his Ultra Instinct Omen dominated. But wait, there’s more…

The next November 22th A new volume will be released, volume 98, and it will show off the impressive cover you see below. Goku unleashes the spiritual colossus from him again, just like he did in the Saga de Moro!

Will he defeat Gas in this way or will this peculiar new power of the saiyan not take effect? As usual, the issue will be released in Spanish and Catalan at a price of around €3.50.

When will the new manga saga begin in Spain? It seems clear that as soon as 2024 starts we will have it on our shelf.

Will you get this collection or do you prefer the traditional volume format? Tomorrow we will return to Hobby Consoles y Hobby Cine with more Z adventures. Kai, Kai!