The new Dragon Ball series surprised when Goku, Vegeta and other characters became children to live a great adventure.

Dragon Ball, the legendary anime and manga franchise that has captivated fans around the world for four decades, is ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a new anime series that has left many fans surprised and excited. In Dragon Ball DaimaGoku and the rest of the heroes will transform back into children thanks to a mysterious wish granted by the dragon balls.

The news of this unexpected return has sparked the curiosity of fans, but has also generated a special reaction from the legendary voice actress behind Goku, Masako Nozawa. Following the release of the first Dragon Ball Daima footage, Nozawa shared her enthusiasm for the series, expressing her amazement at Kid Goku’s adorableness. The actress was also intrigued by the conspiracy behind this unexpected transformation, since much of the plot has been kept secret.

These are his words:

“Wasn’t the video for the new Dragon Ball DAIMA series amazing? Goku was so adorable and wonderful! I wonder about the conspiracy behind Goku’s new appearance. I’m very curious, but I’m told the details are still a secret! I will be waiting for the new anime along with all of you. I hope you look forward to it too!” Masako Nozawa said.

What to expect from this new series?

The upcoming Dragon Ball Daima anime is gearing up for a fall 2024 release, and it’s generating a lot of anticipation among fans of the franchise. The series promises to be a great adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. In addition, it is anticipated that Goku, due to his small size, will make use of his magic staff to fight, a feature that has not been seen in the series for a long time.

Dragon Ball: Daima

The original creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, is involved in the story of the new series and is expected to surprise fans with an exciting plot full of mysteries. Let’s hope that soon they will reveal more details of everything that will happen to the characters.

