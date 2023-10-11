There is good news for Dragon Ball fans, as Bandai Namco confirmed that one of the best and most popular games in the saga will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. We are referring to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a title that has been supported for many years.

The surprises do not end there, as the studio confirmed that the title will receive even more news in a few days and throughout 2024. Thus, fans of the franchise will have content to enjoy in the coming months.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

For now there are very few details on the port of the game for current consoles, but we know that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series port takes advantage of the potential of consoles to offer multiple improvements to the gaming experience.

On the other hand, Bandai Namco also confirmed that next year there will be new content that is still a mystery. More playable characters will be added, a new scenario and other additions that will be revealed little by little.

There is also no approximate date for the arrival of the new DLC, but it will surely be released along with the port for current consoles or on a near date.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will have a port for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2024

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will receive more free content

Tomorrow marks the game’s 7th anniversary, so Bandai Namco will celebrate with a new free update for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The update will include the new Cross Versus mode, the Festival of Universes event and abilities such as Ultra Instinct.

The level limit for avatars will also be increased and some aspects of the title that were not detailed will be improved. Players who enjoy the game between October 12 and 19 will be able to try out some DLC characters freely.

Among them are Android 17 (DB Super), Bojack, Cabba, Dabura Majin Buu, Android 13, Frost, Fu, Champa, Goku (Ultrainstinct), Jiren, Kefla (Super Saiyan), the most powerful version of Broly, SSGSS Gogeta, SSGSS Vegito, Super Baby 2, Tapion, Zamasu and more. Below you can see a trailer of the announcement:

