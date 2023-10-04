What a Dragon Ball cover Katsura Hoshino, the author of D.Gray-man, gave us this month! Do you want to see how it turned out?

Next year, in 2024, the most famous work of Akira Toriyama will be 40 years old. How time flies, for the love of We are the Same!

Fortunately, fans of Dragon Ball You are in luck, because the series does not stop giving joy to the fans of the franchise. In fact, pay close attention to what will be revealed next Thursday at the New York Comic-Con.

We have the anniversary of the series right around the corner, so it wouldn’t be strange if big surprises were being prepared for 2024. What a hype the entire fandom has!

And to celebrate it, something very interesting is being published in Japan in the magazine Saikyo Jump. The 42 covers of the original Dragon Ball manga reimagined by different mangakas from the land of the rising sun!

And on this occasion the personal version of Katsura Hoshinothe author of D.Gray-man. As you can see in his illustration below, he had to draw the cover of volume 36 of Dragon Ball, being truly faithful to Toriyama’s original idea.

In fact, other authors often modify the original cover excessively, adding or removing characters, but Hoshino has been very respectful and has left us to Trunks, Goten, Videl and Great Saiyaman in sight. This is doing justice to the The Buu Saga!

What do you think of Katsura Hoshino’s bet on Dragon Ball? What other authors would you like to see contributing their personal vision of Akira Toriyama’s covers? Do you think these mangakas are paying a good tribute to Dragon Ball or are they not capturing the essence of the series?

Without further ado, we will return tomorrow with a new delivery Z, as always, in Hobby Consoles y Hobby Cine. Do not let them to tell you! Kai, Kai!