Life gives you surprises, life gives you surprises! And if it’s Dragon Ball, I won’t even tell you! Pay attention to these two new forms of Frieza and Cell that we bring you today.

It has already rained from the launch of Dragon Ball GT out there. The direct sequel to Dragon Ball Z It left us with a total of 64 episodes and a special chapter back in the 90s. However, did you know that in Japan it was also exploited in another way?

And he did it in a totally official way, through Toei Animation. We’re talking about the Dragon Ball GT live-show from 1997, starring people dressed as Goku and his friends!

If you just found out about all this in 2023, get ready, because that show brought more than one surprise to the land of the rising sun. Right from the start, the first part of this official show showed us a sequel to the small arc of Don Kearthe evil dictator of the planet Imegga.

After escaping from prison, he recruited warriors of the race of Redichis famous bodyguard, to hunt down Goku, Pan y Trunks. A totally official story that we never saw in the animated series! But there is more…

In the second part of that 1997 show… Toei Animation showed us two new ways of Freezer y Cell! Goku’s mythical villains looked like we had never seen them before.

In fact, the artist Sr_Kob He has rescued those designs that were shown in the show and drawn them in 2D, resulting in the work of art you see below. Do you like these new shapes? You laugh at Golden Freezer y Cell Max…

I know you’ve been wanting more, so just below these lines… you can see part of the 1997 show live! In the first part of the video, you will be amazed by the return of Don Kear with the Redic race.

On the other hand, in the second part of the show, you will see the new official forms of Frieza and Cell, as brought to the world by Toei Animation in these unique costumes. What do you think of this curious madness?

And now we are plagued by questions… Did they plan to adapt these stories into the animated series? All of this that you have seen came to light months before the end of Dragon Ball GT, so it would not be strange if they were based on some discarded scripts.

What’s more, the official seiyuus of the characters provided their voiceovers for the show, so it really was like watching a new, unreleased chapter of the series! What a shame that these new stories did not reach our small screen, although here we have done our bit to rescue them from ostracism. Kai, Kai!