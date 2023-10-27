Dragon Ball GT presents us with an existential dilemma, since on the one hand there are the series lovers, and others are the most purist and faithful to Akira Toriyama’s original material. Be that as it may, in the end we have to learn to enjoy everything, including the Cell and Frieza shape designs that hardly anyone has seen.

On this occasion we are not talking about the anime as such, rather about an adaptation that was made almost 3 decades agospecifically the Dragon Ball GT live-show from 1997 that was performed by people immersed in costumes of iconic characters from the Toriyama and Toei saga.

If we go back to this show, we see that in the second part of it They show Frieza and Cell designs that have gone completely unnoticed. It should be noted that this event was sponsored by Toei. In fact, above you can take an exclusive look at what was one of the most beloved events of the time regarding Dragon Ball.

Also in this promotional poster, you can take a look at the exclusive forms of Cell and Frieza that appeared in this project. What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave your comments below.

