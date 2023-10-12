Are we facing the strangest announcement in Dragon Ball history?

Vegeta was not present at the announcement, but he was just as disconcerted when he saw it.

In Japan, anime is commonly used to promotion of products or services and one of the marketing techniques that is usually used in that country consists of take advantage of the fame of some fictional characters so that a product generates more attention or simply has more guarantee of staying in the memory of the target audience of what is advertised.

Due to the great success that has always accompanied Dragon Ball It should not seem strange to us that Goku and several of his allies have promoted products of all kinds, but the case that stars these lines stands out for having the ability to cause confusion among some fans of the franchise because of how curious this announcement may seem to us today.

Goku recommends a strange drink in this Japanese advertisement

EmperorBigDTwitter user (X), shared this striking official announcement where Goku recommended to a group of children from Japan and to us, the viewers, a strange drink. Here you can see the advertisement:

This advertisement, which according to EmperorBigD was released in 1994, it leaves a very clear message: if what you are looking for is to feel like the Z warriors who star in this action anime, the best thing was to try this drink. This has been shown by transforming a couple of people’s clothes into the iconic orange uniform that Goku wears during almost all the chapters of Dragon Ball Z.

Advertisement continues somewhat disconcertingly with a multitude of children, already in Goku costumes, all jogging together until they were lost in the horizon while a gigantic 2d animated Goku accompanied by his son Gohan and Trunks, they promote what we assume is a sugary drink. It is possible that this advertisement was released during the broadcast of the Cell and the Androids saga, thus explaining the preference of choosing Trunks as part of the advertisement.

As a curiosity, it seems that the product was accompanied by collectible stickers on its cover, which presented images of the Dragon Ball characters and even, as seen in the last moments of the advertisement, there was also an album that invited to be completed with said stickers.

Unfortunately, little else is known about this drink, nor if it continued to collaborate with other highly popular anime of the 90s. What we do know for sure is that this advertisement will remain in the memory of more than one Dragon Ball fan because of how striking it can be to us today.

