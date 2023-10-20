Raditz, Goku’s brother, didn’t have much of a journey in Dragon Ball Z, but thanks to the non-canonical sagas, he has finally achieved the transformation he deserves.

Dragon Ball Super is offering some very interesting stories for fans of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama, such as the potential of Vegeta, who He is even managing to surpass the level offered by Goku in the latest sagas. However, through other licenses they are offering most impressive events that are not part of the official canon, like the confrontation between Ultra Instinct and Goku’s Super Saiyan 4. Now, in addition, it has also been given a transformation to Raditz that fans had been asking for for years.

Thus, Goku’s brother has received the acclaimed Super Saiyan 3 thanks to the new published episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission, the official non-canon saga of the franchise universe. You can see the result in the image that we leave you below these lines, so that you can appreciate What would the character have looked like with this transformation? in case he had been able to reach it during his brief appearance in the initial saga of Dragon Ball Z. It should be noted that designs had previously been offered for characters like Nappa or Raditz in this transformation, although They had never been part of a sagaeven if it was non-canonical.

Raditz’s Super Saiyan 3 is now a reality in the Space-Time Tournament

As you well know if you are following this saga outside of the Dragon Ball canon, in the events that are currently taking place in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission The space-time tournament is being held, where great warriors from different timelines are facing each other in the most spectacular battles. So that, a Raditz from an unknown timeline appears to confront Turlesdemonstrating all his power, something that does not take too long to achieve. unleash the Super Saiyan 3 transformationmaking her prominent hair grow even more.

Additionally, one of the most interesting details of Raditz’s design in Super Saiyan 3 is that keeps its tailso it would have all the capabilities to transform into Super Saiyan 4so we will have to see what the future holds for Goku’s brother in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission.

