Science fiction cinema will never cease to surprise us, especially with supposed nods like the one you will see today in our Dragon Ball Z article.

What curiosities one finds while enjoying science fiction film series. These days I am enjoying good sessions at home and it has been the turn of the two films of Indenpendence Day.

Needless to say, I prefer the first part, and not only because of the nostalgia factor, but because it is a film that takes what it wants to tell us much more seriously than its sequel. And they are orchestrated by the same director, the German Roland Emmerichwho always surprises with his American patriotism!

The truth is that, when I saw the sequel a couple of years ago, I was surprised by a certain scene that I am going to comment on below. And this week, when I saw it again, I had to rescue it for you and check if I’m as crazy as I think or if there really is a very clear reference.

Do you remember the nineties movies? Dragon Ball Z? Do you remember the sequel to the movie The best rivalsthe one in which the brother of Freezer came back more changed than ever?

Indeed, we are talking about Warriors of unlimited strengththe tape on which the chip Big Gete Star It absorbed so much space junk that it ended up becoming a planet-devouring cybernetic intelligence. And does the planet he joined to kill him sound familiar to you?

Well yes, New Namek. And here would come the supposed reference that we believe makes Independence Day: Contraataque to the movie Toei AnimationWell… the scene in which Big Gete Star lands and lands on New Namek is copied from the way in which the alien ship from the film Hollywood lands and lands on planet Earth! We leave you a comparison:

How did you feel when you saw the image gallery? Isn’t it true that both images look very similar? Are we facing a direct nod to the film Goku and his friends or is it pure (and too much) coincidence?

Let us know what you think and if you had realized this great curiosity. Dragon Ball will never cease to surprise you Hobby Consoles y Hobby Cine. Kai, Kai!