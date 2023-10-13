Despite having almost 40 years behind it, Dragon Ball remains one of the most popular anime in the world; However, his latest announcement caused all kinds of opinions. And yes, some fans are disappointed by the fate of 2 characters.

Dragon Ball Daima was recently announced, a new anime that will feature a story written by Akira Toriyama, the creator of the original manga. It will debut in autumn 2024, so there is still a lot of time to know all the details.

This animated series moves away from Toyotaro’s manga, and instead presents a new narrative arc where Goku and his friends become children and must embark on an adventure to return to normal. This means that 2 Dragon Ball Super characters will undergo a change that disappointed a sector of the community.

Before continuing, it is important to note that we will share spoilers for Dragon Ball Super below.

Goten and Trunks are already teenagers in Dragon Ball Super, but they will be children again

Without a doubt, Trunks and Goten are some of the most memorable and popular characters in the franchise. For most of the story they are children, although we saw them as young adults in Dragon Ball GT; Of course, only Vegeta’s son had an important role in that series.

Thus, Dragon Ball Super finally introduced the teenage versions of these Saiyan warriors after many years. Unfortunately for a sector of the community, the characters will return to being children in the new series that will debut next year.

At one point in the official trailer for Dragon Ball Daima, we see Trunks and Goten turn into babies. It’s still too early to tell, but it’s likely that this duo will have a minor role in the new animated show.

On social networks, users lamented that both Goku’s son and Vegeta’s son will become infants again and will lose relevance in the story. “We waited years for Goten and Trunks to grow up in Super. When they finally get there, they go into baby mode in Dragon Ball Daima,” wrote one disappointed fan. “Just when they grow up, they become babies,” another lashed out.

Dragon Ball Daima will ruin one of the best DBS moments: seeing teenage Goten and Trunks

We must remember that Goten and teenage Trunks fought Cell Max in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and even did the fusion to become the failed version of Gotenks.

In the manga, the Saiyan warriors starred in a mini-arc focused on comedy and romance, and are currently fighting alongside Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 to defeat Cell Max in the adaptation of the latest film in the franchise.

Trunks and Goten were very relevant in the last arc

It seems that Dragon Ball Daima is a spin-off, so there is still a possibility that these characters will have important roles in future arcs of Dragon Ball Super. Only time will tell.

But tell us, which version of these characters do you prefer? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more information about Dragon Ball Daima.

